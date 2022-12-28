The 41-year-old made a surprise return, finalising a switch to boyhood club Abingdon United.

The left-sided maestro was revealed as one of two signings by the non-league side ahead of their game against Clanfield 85 FC on Tuesday.

Taylor went straight into the starting XI and played the full 90 minutes on his reunion with the Oxfordshire outfit.

Although it wasn’t against the Hampshire Clanfield, the Robins were victorious - winning 1-0 against the nine men of Abingdon.

In fact, the former Premier League star came close to sharing the points, after an added-time strike was denied by goalkeeper Jamie Zoldan.

Despite the defeat, Jon Beames' men go into the New Year sitting sixth in the Uhlsport Hellenic League Division One, which is level 10 of the English Pyramid.

The club record attendance of 230 got to witness Taylor in action once again, appearing for his boyhood club for the first time since 1998.

Matt Taylor

The left-back came through the ranks with the outfit before being picked up by Luton, aged 16.

And within five years of his departure, the versatile defender won promotion to the Premier League with Pompey - playing a crucial role in Harry Redknapp’s Championship title-winning side.

The 41-year would go on to be a mainstay for much of the Blues’ time in the top flight, cementing his place in the squad during his five-and-a-half years on the south coast.

He amassed 203 outings during his time at Fratton Park and netted on 29 occasions, including memorable strikes against Arsenal, Everton and Sunderland.

After departing PO4 in 2008, Taylor had spells at Bolton, West Ham, Burnley, Northampton and Swindon before hanging up his boots in 2019.

The former full-back would venture in to management upon his retirement, with his first appointment coming at Walsall in 2021.

However, the ex-Pompey ace lasted just eight months in the dugout at the Bank’s Stadium, after a run of seven successive defeats in League Two.

