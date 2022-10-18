The hosts were worthy 3-0 winners as they made Danny Cowley’s side pay for a sloppy performance in front of the Sky TV cameras.

But were the Blues crucially denied the opportunity to respond to Ryan Inniss’ 17th minute opener, shortly before Corey Blackett-Taylor made it 2-0 to Ben Garner’s side just after the half-hour mark?

Two of the Sky Sports pundits covering the game certainly think so – ex-Wolves and Wales midfielder Dave Edwards and former Fratton favourite Matty Taylor.

Indeed, they both believe Eoghan O’Connell’s tug on Dane Scarlett’s shirt in the first half was a blatant a penalty, irrespective of the fact that the on-loan Spurs striker may have strayed into an offside position when Clark Robertson delivered his cross from the left – something that didn’t appear to be picked up on by referee Dean Whitestone or his assistant.

It definitely denied the Blues a route back into the game.

And although Cowley didn’t want to comment on the incident post-match, both Edwards and Taylor gave their verdicts.

Here’s what they had to say...

Pompey forward Dane Scarlett has his shirt pulled back by Charlton defender Eoghan O'Connell in the penalty box during the Blues' 3-0 defeat at the Valley.

Dave Edwards

‘It (the ball) is whipped in by Robertson, who takes on the cross first time, which is impressive, and although Dane Scarlett is just edging offside, O’Connell knows he's not getting back in.

‘He has to pull his shirt and once offside isn’t given, it has to be a penalty.

‘And then a few minutes later, Blackett-Taylor, one on one with the keeper, gets his head up, shows composure and places the ball through Josh Griffiths’ legs.’

Matty Taylor

‘The only foreseeable reason (the penalty wasn’t given) could be that the linesman told him (the referee), maybe in his ear, that he thinks he (Scarlett) was offside when the ball comes in. That’s the only thing I can think of.

‘He’s clearly offside as the cross comes in.

‘I think Dane picks up a good position on the other side of O’Connell and it’s blatant to see it’s a pull.

‘Pompey will be disappointed that they didn’t get a penalty there but I don’t think that Dane could have done much more.