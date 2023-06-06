Reports have emerged that David McGoldrick could leave Derby County on a free transfer this summer and swap League One for League Two.

A move back to first club Notts County’s has been mooted, with the Rams fearful that their 25-goal top scorer will turn down the offer of a one-year extension to remain at Pride Park.

The veteran Republic of Ireland international signed a one-year deal with Derby last summer following their relegation from the Championship, joining on a free transfer from Sheffield United.

Considered one of the best players in the division, the 35-year-old lived up to his reputation by bagging 22 league goals and finishing the season as the third-tier’s third highest goalscorer behind Jonson Clarke-Harris (27) and Conor Chaplin (26).

But his goals weren’t enough to bag Derby a play-off place, with Paul Warne’s side having to settle for seventh place – six points above Pompey, who finished the season in eighth.

Both the Rams and the Blues are among the early favourites for next season’s promotion race. But it’s possible the Pride Park outfit might have to find an alternative source of goals as McGoldrick’s future could lie elsewhere.

That will hand Pompey and others a major boost going into the 2023-24 campaign, although the well-travelled front man failed to score in either appearance he made against the Blues last season.

David McGoldrick scored 25 goals in all competitions for Derby last season Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The news follows reports that Derby’s interest in sealing a permanent deal for on-loan Brighton defender Haydon Roberts could also prove futile.

The 21-year-old, who made 46 appearances for the Rams last season, is set to leave the Seagulls on a free transfer. But rather than return to Pride Park, Roberts has reportedly opened talks with Bristol City about a potential move to Ashton Gate.

Elsewhere in the division, Lincoln have apparently opened talks with Sutton midfielder Alistair Smith about a possible free transfer move to Sincil Bank.

