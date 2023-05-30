News you can trust since 1877
The early verdict on next season's League One title race with Portsmouth, Reading, Derby, Bolton & Co amongst favourites: in pictures

It’s been confirmed which teams will be competing in League One next season.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 30th May 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 18:16 BST

Following Sheffield Wednesday’s victory against Barnsley in Monday’s play-off final, Pompey now know the sides they’ll be rivalling for Championship football next term.

The Blues are preparing for their seventh season in the third tier after they disappointingly missed out on a top six spot during the 2022-23 campaign.

Attentions have very much turned to the upcoming campaign, which the Fratton faithful are hoping will be the one which delivers promotion to the second tier.

With John Mousinho now knowing the sides they’ll be fighting against in League One next season, we’ve taken a look at who Sky Bet have placed as the early favourites.

Here’s how they currently look. (Correct as of 30.05.23).

The early favourites in League One next season.

1. League One odds

The early favourites in League One next season. Photo: Jason Brown

Latest odds: 80/1.

2. Cheltenham

Latest odds: 80/1. Photo: Pete Norton

Latest odds: 66/1.

3. Cambridge

Latest odds: 66/1. Photo: Marc Atkins

Latest odds: 50/1.

4. Stevenage

Latest odds: 50/1. Photo: Dan Istitene

