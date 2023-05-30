It’s been confirmed which teams will be competing in League One next season.

Following Sheffield Wednesday’s victory against Barnsley in Monday’s play-off final, Pompey now know the sides they’ll be rivalling for Championship football next term.

The Blues are preparing for their seventh season in the third tier after they disappointingly missed out on a top six spot during the 2022-23 campaign.

Attentions have very much turned to the upcoming campaign, which the Fratton faithful are hoping will be the one which delivers promotion to the second tier.

With John Mousinho now knowing the sides they’ll be fighting against in League One next season, we’ve taken a look at who Sky Bet have placed as the early favourites.

Here’s how they currently look. (Correct as of 30.05.23).

1 . League One odds The early favourites in League One next season. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Cheltenham Latest odds: 80/1. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Cambridge Latest odds: 66/1. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Stevenage Latest odds: 50/1. Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales