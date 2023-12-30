The latest transfer updates on Portsmouth's League One rivals as we approach the transfer window.

With just hours left before the world bids farewell to 2023 and welcomes in the new year, transfer rumours are ramping up. The January window is now right around the corner, and clubs will soon be able to enter negotiations and start bringing in exciting new players to aid their respective season missions.

Clubs up and down the English football pyramid will be entering talks for incoming and outgoing personnel, but how are things shaping up for League One as December draws to a close?

Despite being now being winless in three games, Portsmouth are still at the top of the table, but their rivals around them will be wanting to add to their ranks. Let's take a look at some of this weekend's links.

Derby County want 15-goal midfielder

Promotion pushers Derby County have been linked to rising star Josh Stokes of Aldershot Town. The 19-year-old has turned heads after bagging 15 goals across all competitions so far this season and according to TEAMtalk, the Rams are among those keen on snapping him up. Following the latest run of results, Derby are now just four points behind Pompey and could potentially challenge them right at the top.

Charlton Athletic have also been named as potential suitors for Stokes, along with Championship sides Sunderland, Norwich City and Ipswich Town. The midfielder's current contract runs until 2025 and Aldershot will 'subsequently able to command a decent fee for his services' as the interest continues to pour in.

League One sides eye Charlton star

Football Insider has reported that both Blackpool and Reading have 'registered their interest' bringing Charlton defender Terell Thomas into their respective camps during the January transfer window.

Both sides are looking to strengthen their backlines in the new year and Thomas is entering the final six months of his current contract, so unless new terms are agreed, rivals could enter pre-contract talks to snap him up for free.