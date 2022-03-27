Portsmouth provide important progress update on redevelopment on Fratton Park's North Stand Lower

That’s after the Blues released images of the progress being made to the work currently ongoing in the North Stand Lower.

The redevelopment of that area of the stadium has been taking part since the beginning of January and ever since the bulldozers rolled into the western side of the stand to demolish the then existing seating.

The past three months have therefore seen that small section take on the appearance of a building site, with fans offered updates on each visit to Fratton Park as games continue regardless.

Progress has, of course, been there for all to see, with the Wycombe game last weekend providing the latest glimpse as concrete foundations to the new stand, its walk ways and seating rows take shape.

Yet one week on and a glorious sea of brand new blue seats have now been installed – well, the backs at least – to help give the grand old lady a more familiar look.

That will prove a welcome sight to all, but especially those fans who sit in that area of the ground who have since been relocated elsewhere to accommodate the work.

It means they’ll be guaranteed their usual vantage point for the beginning of next season, with the Blues clearly on track, too, to ensure those in the east end side of the North Stand Lower will suffer no impact.

How the North Stand will look once work has been carried out on that part of Fratton Park

Work on blocks F-K begins in the summer.

The North Stand Lower redevelopment is the latest phase of the £11.5m work being carried out on Fratton Park.

The process will ensure Pompey can restore 100-per-cent capacity to this area of the stadium, while also improving levels and sightlines throughout the stand.

As well as increasing room for 600 more seats, the finished structure will deliver 12 new spaces for wheelchair users and their personal assistants, provide additional kiosks, increase milling areas in the concourses and increase toilet facilities for female fans.

How the North Stand Lower looked for the visit of MK Dons to Fratton Park back in January.

Safety will also be enhanced through wider staircases, additional safety barriers, renewed LED lighting and electrical works.