Portsmouth provide update on 2022-23 kit reveal and outline reasons for delay

The Blues have announced that their strip for the 2022-23 season will be unveiled and made ready to order online on Friday – the day before Pompey’s return to Fratton Park for their pre-season friendly against Coventry on Saturday.

However, adult shirts will not be available to purchase in-store until the end of July at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the club shop will be without junior kits until mid-August.

The unveiling is later than previous years, with fans waiting patiently to see how the Blues will look ahead of a sixth season in League One.

However, a club statement said lockdown in other parts of the world because of the pandemic had impacted both the latest design’s production and delivery.

The statement read: ‘We are disappointed that delivery of these kits into our store is much later than originally expected.

‘Just Sport – the club’s retail partner – have informed us that lockdowns in other countries have resulted in a knock-on effect to both production of kits and their delivery to the UK.

Pompey have been wearing their kit from last season during pre-season

‘It is hoped adult kits will be available in-store by the end of the month, with junior kits available from mid-August.

‘Supporters will still be able to pre-order adult and junior kits from the online store from Friday.

‘Just Sport are doing all they can to speed up the process and deliver all replica kits as soon as possible.

‘Pompey share the frustration of our supporters regarding these delays.

‘Further details on the delivery of all three kits into the store for the forthcoming season will be provided as soon as more information is received from Just Sport.’