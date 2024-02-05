Portsmouth ready to reignite interest in Crystal Palace youngster - but links with Aldershot striker shot down
The 20-year-old had been at Fratton Park on Thursday discussing a permanent move
Pompey are prepared to reignite interest in Crystal Palace’s Jadan Raymond this summer after a deadline-day move fell through.
And Rich Hughes has dismissed rumours of having targeted Aldershot striker Lorent Tolaj.
The Blues had identified Raymond as a sixth signing of an impressive transfer window, with a prospective permanent deal for the 20-year-old falling through around three hours before Thursday’s deadline.
The attacker was on the south coast while the clubs negotiated and spotted by an eagle-eyed fan in Fratton’s Tesco Extra, yet an agreement with Palace couldn’t be reached.
Pompey sporting director Hughes has politely declined to comment on the identity of the player concerned in that late deal.
However, he revealed they could return for him in the summer.
Hughes told The News: ‘I cannot possibly comment on the name of the player involved, other than it was an attacking player from an under-21 team.
‘Effectively, we couldn’t reach an agreement with his parent club for a transfer, which is frustrating. We tried our best to get a framework of a deal in place, but these things happen.
‘It’s disappointing. We were equipped to pull the trigger if everything was right, but we couldn’t strike an agreement so it’s one we have to park away, although we can continue to monitor it for the summer.
‘The conversation had been going on for about a week and probably ended at 8pm on deadline day, but it was all amicable. Sometimes you can’t always reach an agreement so, at that point, we shook hands and moved on.
‘We felt it fitted in with what we were trying to do and would have been great to get it done, but, all-in-all, I would rate it as a positive window moving forward.’
Meanwhile, Hughes has shot down suggestions Pompey held interest in Aldershot’s Tolaj.
The former Brighton player has netted 20 goals in 35 games this season, but isn’t a player on the League One leaders’ radar.
Hughes added: ‘We weren’t targeting him, not at all. I’m not really sure where the speculation came from.
‘I don’t know if it’s based on the fact we have been keeping a close eye on Aldershot, obviously Haji Mnoga is there. I also know the assistant manager Richard Dryden really well.
‘But it was never a name that was really discussed internally at any recruitment meetings.’