Crystal Palace youngster Jadan Raymond was reportedly the ‘unnamed’ player Pompey were keen to sign before the close of the January transfer window.

That’s according to the BBC’s Chris Wise, who claims the Blues were actively pursuing a permanent deal for the attacking midfielder - only for it to fall through at the Palace end.

A return to the transfer cannot be ruled out in the summer, apparently. In the meantime, Pompey will have to make do with the five signings they completed and continue their pursuit of League One glory with the help of new-boys Matt Macey, Myles Peart-Harris, Tom McIntyre, Callum Lang and Owen Moxon.

Moxon was the only new arrival through the door on deadline day, with Denver Hume’s move to Grimsby the solitary outgoing.

Pompey were keen to add a sixth new addition before Thursday night’s 11pm deadline, with The News understanding that the player identified was a promising youngster who they can develop into a first-team player.

It’s an approach the Blues are well-versed in recent seasons, with Zak Swanson, Ryley Towler, Paddy Lane and Terry Devlin four players who spring to mind.

Now it appears that Raymond was their next target, having been impressed with the 20 year-old’s qualities for Palace’s under-21s this season in Premier League 2. This term has seen the Selhurst Park youth product register two goals and two assists in 10 league games for the Eagles. The London-born ace is yet to break into Roy Hodgson’s senior side but was named on the bench for Palace’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest in October.

The player has been with the south London side since the age of eight and has been called up by Wales under-21s. According to reports, Raymond’s preferred position is the No10 role - an area the Blues were keen to reinforce this January following injures to Alex Robertson and Tino Anjorin.