Portsmouth ready to roll out array of new talent on return to these shores as ties deepen with neighbours

And Rocks boss Robbie Blake is adamant they will be given the perfect platform to showcase their talents at Nyewood Lane.

Nine new faces have been recruited and they are all set to be available for the occasion, ahead of quickfire runouts against Gosport and Hawks on Friday and Saturday.

New Aussie striker Kusini Yengi has yet feature, while Northen Ireland international Gavin Whyte has been eased back in with Joe Morrell and Paddy Lane after international commitments.

Mousinho has been quick to build on the existing link-up with Bognor and has already been a visitor to watch his young loanees there last term.

After that experience, Blake feels his club offers the perfect stage for Pompey to step up their preparations.

New Pompey recruits (L-R) Anthony Scully, Kusini Yengi, Gavin Whyte and Terry Devlin are among those set to feature at Bognor tonight.

He said: ‘This is a fantastic game for us and we just want to thank John and all the board for taking time to come over to us.

‘It’s a fixture which really which is important to us in many ways and we’re thankful to John for the way he’s been to myself, Jack (Pearce) and our club as a whole - he’s been a different class.

‘I think John identifies the significance of the game to us, but he also sees a club who play football on a really good pitch to play on.

‘We’re really looking forward to having them over and the supporters will be able to enjoy a decent game of football.

‘He’s been down a couple of times and I think he likes the set-up we’ve got - and he sees that connection going forward which can help both clubs.

‘The young lads come over and get exposure to men’s football, which helps them and it helps John and his staff.

‘So we’re really pleased to have links with such a fantastic and well-supported club.

‘We’re just hoping for a really good turnout - not just for our players, but also for the Portsmouth fans who I’m sure are looking forward to seeing all the players they’ve recruited this summer in action. We’re really looking forward to having them.’

Bognor are gearing up for their own season in the Isthmian League premier division and know the revenue created by Pompey’s visit will be crucial to their financial stability over the year ahead.

Blake was thankful and appreciative the Blues recognised that significance to the seventh-tier side.

He added: ‘It’s absolutely huge for us. I’m not even sure people realise the size of Portsmouth and how what them coming down will generate - and how important it is for us.

‘What Pompey will bring even to a non-league ground for a pre-season friendly is just massive for us. That helping us out will just help our club in terms of stability for the full season.’