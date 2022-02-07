Portsmouth recall midfielder Harry Jewitt-White from Hawks as Joe Morrell red card appeal is launched

The Blues have ended the 17-year-old’s Westleigh Park spell 16 days after he made the move to the National League side.

Jewitt-White is recalled after failing to be involved in manager Paul Doswell’s past two squads.

His return will help boost Pompey’s midfield woes.

Shaun Williams is set to be out for six weeks with a fractured spine.

Meanwhile, Joe Morrell faces a three-man ban after his red card against Oxford in Saturday.

However, Pompey have appealed referee’s Sam Barrott’s decision to send the midfielder off.

They await the outcome of that appeal.