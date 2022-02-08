The Wales international will now serve a three-match ban, after a rather innocuous challenge at the Kassam Stadium saw him given his marching orders in the 16th minute.

And the Blues will be disappointed by the news he’ll remain on the sidelines for crucial fixtures against Burton, Doncaster, and Crewe.

It comes after Danny Cowley’s midfield nightmare continued, after Shaun William’s injury against Charlton will see him miss a large chunk of the second half of the season.

And in a bid to ease the crisis, the Blues head coach has recalled Harry Jewitt-White from his loan at Havant and Waterlooville, while opening his mind to signing free agents.

But in a dramatic U-turn, the Fratton chief revealed to The News yesterday, the club aren’t in a position to explore the unattached market.

Cowley will now have only Louis Thompson and Ryan Tunnicliffe as senior professionals to choose from across their next 270 minutes of league action.

And Morrell be a noticeable miss against the Brewers this evening, as Pompey bid to register their first league win of 2022.

Joe Morrell's red card against Oxford has not been rescinded. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages