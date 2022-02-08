The Hayling Island young featured just twice for Paul Doswell’s out-of-sorts National League South side, while failed to make their last two match-day squads.

Coupled with fellow midfielder Alfy Whittingham’s arrival at Westleigh Park from Aldershot, that persuaded Cowley to cancel Jewitt-White’s youth loan in favour of an early Fratton Park return.

But Cowley has warned fans to rein in first-team expectations of the second-year scholar.

He told The News: ‘When our young players go out we want them to play, of course we do.

‘I always respect it’s the manager’s decision to pick the team – and it’s up to the young players to earn the right to play.

Harry Jewitt-White has been recalled to Fratton Park to aid Pompey's central midfield crisis. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘Probably what went against Harry was Havant were having a difficult moment.

‘Paul Doswell is a vastly experienced manager and someone I have a lot of respect for, but, ultimately, if Harry had been playing regularly we would have kept there.

‘The fact is he wasn’t playing and we are very short of midfielders. It made perfect sense for us to call him back.

‘Young players need to play, we have Dan Gifford and Harvey Hughes at Bognor, they are doing well there and this is very important for the young player in his development.

‘You can’t rush it, though, you must be really careful you get the pathway right for them.

‘I have seen so many times with the younger player that if you don’t get the stepping stones right and all of a sudden they jump the stone, they end up getting wet.

‘This is just the reality, the (first-team) pathway has to be really gradual. Once they excel at one level, then they take the learning and confidence from that onto the next.’

Jewitt-White, who is out of contract in the summer, continued to train with Pompey during his Hawks loan spell.

The Wales youth international also has five Blues first-team appearances to his name.

Cowley added: ‘Harry’s a young player with an excellent attitude who is trying to find his way in the game.

‘We always enjoy Harry, he trains with us a lot. He’s a really curious boy who wants to learn, wants to get better, and is always trying to add to his game.’

