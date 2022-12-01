Former Crystal Palace striker Sam Folarin has impressed at Pompey since signing following a successful trial. Picture: Colin Farmery

Sam Folarin has scored four times in 10 matches for the under-18s since arriving at Fratton Park this season, initially on trial.

He was with Crystal Palace under-16s last term before his summer release brought him to Pompey’s attention.

The towering Folarin, who started Wednesday night’s 5-4 defeat to Cambridge United in the FA Youth Cup, is one of a growing number of ex-Premier League Academy players now with the Blues.

Right wing-back Koby Mottoh netted twice in Pompey's 5-4 defeat to Cambridge United in the FA Youth Cup, taking his tally to 11 for the season. Picture: Colin Farmery

And lead professional development phase coach Zesh Rehman is convinced it’s a policy which can help the Academy thrive.

Rehman told The News: ‘Sam has done well for us, we’ve now signed him.

‘He came from Crystal Palace and has since scored a few goals, but he has a lot to learn. He still needs to learn how to control his emotions, how to make use of his physical presence, but he has some good potential.

‘He came on trial for us initially, did well and has continued to do well. He’s at the start of his journey with us, he’s a first year and has a lot of work to do.

‘We’re always trying to improve the Academy and recruitment is really important. Eventually, if we want to evolve the Academy, we have to look heavily into that and basically be realistic about where we are – and also look to improve the players we've currently got.

‘Koby Mottoh came from Arsenal and if they’ve got a bit of Category One experience from a younger age, it does help.

‘Having a blend of players who have been in the Academy system and some that haven't is a good mixture to have.’

In addition, Dan Murray and Brian Quarm have both arrived from Fulham under-16s to feature for Pompey’s Academy.

Meanwhile, Mottoh netted twice in the disappointing loss to Cambridge.

The right wing-back caught the eye after scoring off the bench against Southampton in the Hampshire Senior Cup in October.

He now totals 11 goals in 13 appearances for the Blues this term.

Rehman added: ‘The goal Koby scored against Southampton has given him massive confidence.

