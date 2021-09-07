Alex Bass' illness has prompted Pompey to sign Jake Eastwood on loan from Sheffield United. Picture: Jason Browm/ProSportImages

Danny Cowley has turned to the 24-year-old keeper after losing Alex Bass to Covid in the build-up to tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy encounter at AFC Wimbledon.

With Gavin Bazunu on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, Bass was set to start for Pompey at Plough Lane.

However, after being laid low by Covid, the Blues have recruited Eastwood on a seven-day loan from Championship side Sheffield United.

He has one appearance for the Blades, while had loan spells at Chesterfield, Scunthorpe, Kilmarnock and Grimsby.

Pompey’s substitute keeper is first-year scholar Toby Steward, who has been a regular for the Academy side this season.

