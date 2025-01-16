Portsmouth reeling from fresh injury blow amid controversial Blackburn defeat
The winger had to be helped off the pitch by two members of the Blues’ staff at half-time against Blackburn and didn’t reappear for the second half.
Isaac Hayden was introduced off the bench as the Irishman’s replacement, marking his Pompey debut following last week’s arrival on loan from Newcastle.
John Mousinho afterwards revealed that Lane was suffering from a knee injury, yet it was too soon to be certain of the precise damage.
The medical team will now assess him over the next 48 hours as the Blues face their latest injury blow in another season of constant casualties.
Mousinho told The News: ‘Paddy walked off on crutches, so I don’t know how it is.
‘Hopefully it's not too bad, but he’s done something to his knee, we don’t know what yet. He couldn’t put any weight on it when he came off the pitch, it’s an unfortunate one really.
‘Whenever somebody leaves the changing room on crutches, you never think it’s good.’
For Hayden, it was a disappointing introduction as the Blues slipped to a 3-0 defeat - with all goals arriving in a disastrous 15-minute second-half spell.
It represented a maiden first-team outing in eight-and-a-half months, having previously featured for QPR at Coventry in May 2024.
He made 17 appearances on loan at the Loftus Road club during the second half of last season, helping them to avoid Championship relegation.
Mousinho added: ‘I thought Isaac was nice and steady. He was solid, grew into the game well, and did a decent job to be honest, especially considering it’s his first game in a long time.
‘He hadn’t played since the back end of last season, so I was really pleased to get him his debut and get him some minutes.’
