Portsmouth rest star men - and include Australian newcomer - as John Mousinho makes 5 changes for West Brom
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The influential attacker drops to the bench at the Hawthorns - while newcomer Thomas Waddingham is also named as a substitute.
Lang is among five changes to the side which secured successive victories over Middlesbrough and Stoke at Fratton Park to lift the Blues out of the relegation zone.
Also rested at The Hawthorns are Josh Murphy, Rob Atkinson, Jordan Williams and Freddie Potts, who join Lang on the bench.
There are recalls for Zak Swanson, Ryley Towler, Andre Dozzell, Christian Saydee and Terry Devlin, with Colby Bishop and Matt Ritchie keeping their spots.
As for Waddingham, who is eligible to play following Wednesday’s arrival from Brisbane Road, he replaces Harvey Blair among the substitutes.
Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Pack, Towler, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Hayden, Ritchie, Saydee, Devlin, Bishop.
Subs: Archer, Williams, Potts, McIntyre, Moxon, Murphy, Waddingham, Atkinson, Lang.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.