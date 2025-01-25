Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading scorer Callum Lang has been left out of Pompey’s side as John Mousinho rotates at West Brom.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The influential attacker drops to the bench at the Hawthorns - while newcomer Thomas Waddingham is also named as a substitute.

Lang is among five changes to the side which secured successive victories over Middlesbrough and Stoke at Fratton Park to lift the Blues out of the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Murphy has been rested from Pompey's side for today's clash with West Brom. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Also rested at The Hawthorns are Josh Murphy, Rob Atkinson, Jordan Williams and Freddie Potts, who join Lang on the bench.

There are recalls for Zak Swanson, Ryley Towler, Andre Dozzell, Christian Saydee and Terry Devlin, with Colby Bishop and Matt Ritchie keeping their spots.

Rob Atkinson has been rested from Pompey's side for the trip to West Brom. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

As for Waddingham, who is eligible to play following Wednesday’s arrival from Brisbane Road, he replaces Harvey Blair among the substitutes.

Subs: Archer, Williams, Potts, McIntyre, Moxon, Murphy, Waddingham, Atkinson, Lang.