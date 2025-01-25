Portsmouth rest star men - and include Australian newcomer - as John Mousinho makes 5 changes for West Brom

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 25th Jan 2025, 14:04 BST
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 14:04 BST
Leading scorer Callum Lang has been left out of Pompey’s side as John Mousinho rotates at West Brom.

The influential attacker drops to the bench at the Hawthorns - while newcomer Thomas Waddingham is also named as a substitute.

Lang is among five changes to the side which secured successive victories over Middlesbrough and Stoke at Fratton Park to lift the Blues out of the relegation zone.

Josh Murphy has been rested from Pompey's side for today's clash with West Brom. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesJosh Murphy has been rested from Pompey's side for today's clash with West Brom. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Josh Murphy has been rested from Pompey's side for today's clash with West Brom. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Also rested at The Hawthorns are Josh Murphy, Rob Atkinson, Jordan Williams and Freddie Potts, who join Lang on the bench.

There are recalls for Zak Swanson, Ryley Towler, Andre Dozzell, Christian Saydee and Terry Devlin, with Colby Bishop and Matt Ritchie keeping their spots.

Rob Atkinson has been rested from Pompey's side for the trip to West Brom. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesRob Atkinson has been rested from Pompey's side for the trip to West Brom. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Rob Atkinson has been rested from Pompey's side for the trip to West Brom. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

As for Waddingham, who is eligible to play following Wednesday’s arrival from Brisbane Road, he replaces Harvey Blair among the substitutes.

Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Pack, Towler, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Hayden, Ritchie, Saydee, Devlin, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Williams, Potts, McIntyre, Moxon, Murphy, Waddingham, Atkinson, Lang.

