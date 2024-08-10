Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey delivered a memorable return to the Championship as they battled to a pulsating 3-3 draw at title favourites Leeds United.

Brenden Aaronson’s late, late strike salvaged a point for Daniel Farke’s side, after Callum Lang’s penalty looked to have won it for John Mousinho’s side in stoppage time.

The Blues came from behind to lead through goals from new boy Elias Sorensen and Callum Lang in an incredible first half at Elland Road.

The lethal Wilfried Gnonto levelled seconds after the restart, after Pompey had withstood intense pressure against a side living up to their billing as the fancied side to go up.

Pompey showed incredible resolve, however, with six key players missing and new faces bedding in on a day to savour in front of 36,432 crowd.

And there was even time for Aaronson to miss a golden chance to win in with the last action of the game, as he fired wide.

It was welcome to the Championship for Pompey in the first 10 minutes as Leeds handed them a fearsome shellacking.

Farke’s side insanely hit the woodwork three times in two minutes without breaking the deadlock, with Wilfried Gnonto, Ethan Ampadu and Wilfried Gnonto free-kick all coming back of the frame of the goal.

The opener duly followed in the 10th minute, as Daniel James was upended by Connor Ogilvie sent Will Norris the wrong way from the spot.

The challenge was for Pompey to simply limit the damage and find a foothold, yet incredibly they were level in the 23rd minute through Sorensen.

The opening was all about Marlon Pack’s disguised pass which found the Dane in space to lash his low drive through Illan Meslier.

The home side continued to create chances as Will Norris saved from danger man Gnonto, but then came a moment of magic from Lang four minutes before the break.

Pack’s free-kick was cleared to the Wigan arrival who took one touch before lashing a peach of drive home from 20-plus yards.

Andre Dozzell got a yellow four minutes before the break after nailing Daniel James, with the home crowd demanding a greater sanction.

It took 56 seconds for the home to level after the restart, after Terry Devlin’s introduction for Sammy Silvera.

Gnonto was given the kind of space where the outcome becomes inevitable, as Conor Shaughnessy dropped off that bit too much to allow the Italian to drill a finish past Norris from the edge of the box.

The Leeds charged continued in the teeming rain with Gnonto the chief tormentor, teeing up Gruev and Rutter for shots at Norris from the edge of the box.

Patrick Bamford planted a big chance wide with seven minutes left, failing to hit the target from a few yards with his head.

Then came the stoppage-time drama as Jayden Bogle fouled Christian Saydee in the box and Lang coolly rolled home the spot kick.

Pompey looked to have won it but again dropped deep, to allow Aaronson to fire through the bodies in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The American then was free in the box but incredibly missed the target, before the whistle went and Mousinho’s gutsy operators were lauded by the travelling Pompey faithful.