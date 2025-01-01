Portsmouth ring changes for start of 2025 against Swansea City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Callum Lang returns amid four Pompey changes for Swansea City.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man who fired in four goals last time out at Fratton Park comes into the starting XI, after being rested against Bristol City.

Freddie Potts, Josh Murphy and Zak Swanson all come back into the team, with Owen Moxon, Terry Devlin, Sammy Silvera and Paddy Lane dropping to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Williams is fit again after his hamstring injury and has his first squad involvement since the loss at Plymouth on November 5.

Former Blues loanee Myles Peart-Harris is on the bench for the visitors.

Pompey: Schmid; Swanson, Pack, Towler, Ogilvie; Potts, Dozzell; Lane, Lang, Murphy; Bishop. Subs: Archer, McIntyre, Williams, Devlin, Moxon, Ritchie, Silvera, Saydee, Sorensen.