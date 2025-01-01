Portsmouth ring changes for start of 2025 against Swansea City
The man who fired in four goals last time out at Fratton Park comes into the starting XI, after being rested against Bristol City.
Freddie Potts, Josh Murphy and Zak Swanson all come back into the team, with Owen Moxon, Terry Devlin, Sammy Silvera and Paddy Lane dropping to the bench.
Jordan Williams is fit again after his hamstring injury and has his first squad involvement since the loss at Plymouth on November 5.
Former Blues loanee Myles Peart-Harris is on the bench for the visitors.
Pompey: Schmid; Swanson, Pack, Towler, Ogilvie; Potts, Dozzell; Lane, Lang, Murphy; Bishop. Subs: Archer, McIntyre, Williams, Devlin, Moxon, Ritchie, Silvera, Saydee, Sorensen.
