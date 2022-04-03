Portsmouth rivals beat Sunderland, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Burnley to teen hot shot deal as Oxford United boss is needled by Plymouth Argyle celebrations

Stones me! Wigan win race for teen hot shot

Wigan appear to have won the race for in-demand non-league striker Josh Stones.

The Latics are said to be ready to hand the 18-year-old a three-year deal, to take Stones to the DW Stadium from National League North side Guiseley.

A stack of sides including Newcastle, Sunderland Rangers, Burnley, Watford, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough were said to be keen on the talent, who has spent a period training with Wigan.

Now a three-year deal is set to be completed this summer for the England Schools captain, according to Football Insider.

Oxford boss’ Sweet Caro-whine

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson was riled by Plymouth’s celebrations as his side lost the play-off showdown.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Joe Edwards got the only goal of the game to spark jubilant scenes at Home Park, with both teams having designs on a top-six finish.

Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline played as Steve Schumacher’s team saluted the home fans afterwards - and that wasn’t lost on Robinson.

He told Plymouth Live: ‘We just had the dressing room door open to listen to their celebrations. We'll be seeing these again, it’s no problem with me.

‘We turn the music off when we’re up against teams that we’re playing against because you don’t want to rile people. This might be a Wembley (play-off) game."

‘It’s about my players, I only care about my club. Sometimes you need to respect other teams a little bit more because we’re a good team, with generally good morals.

‘It’s in the filing cabinet this, and I’m sure it’ll be coming out sooner rather than later.’

McClean pain for Bolton

Wigan’s James McClean has aimed a jibe at Bolton following yesterday’s 1-1 draw.

The Republic of Ireland international was on the scoresheet at the DW Stadium for Leam Richardson’s promotion chasers.

McLean found himself the target for flak from the visiting fans, and could have found his afternoon cut short after a second-half foul on Dapo Afolayan while on a yellow card.

That decision drew criticism from Bolton boss Ian Evatt, who stated he couldn’t understand why McClean stayed on the pitch.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a successful season against Bolton after his two-goal haul in a 4-0 success for his side last October.

And McClean wasn’t slow in pointing out that when he took to Instagram after the game.