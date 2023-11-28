Portsmouth are back in action tonight and will be keeping an eye on promotion rivals after Blackpool defeat.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth have the chance to bounce back from their Blackpool defeat with a trip to Burton Albion tonight after John Mousinho's side slipped from the League One top spot for the first time in weeks.

The promotion race is hotting up with Derby County and Bolton Wanderers in fine form, and both of those Pompey rivals could be busy in the loan market come January.

Here's your Tuesday morning round-up.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby County linked with future Nottingham Forest star

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of League One clubs could come knocking at the door of the City Ground after reports that up to 15 teams watched Nottingham Forest's under-21 side in their recent triumph over Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy.

One rising star of particular interest is Swedish striker Julian Larsson, who has scored 19 goals in 52 appearances for Forest at under-21 and under-21 level. He also netted the winner in that meeting with Accrington Stanley this month.

Football League World has pointed to Derby County as a potential destination for the star with the League One side set to lose Arsenal loanee Tyreese John-Jules in January. The two sides worked together to complete a deal to bring Tyrese Fornah to the Rams this summer and could be in contact once again over a Larsson loan spell to help Paul Warne with his side's promotion push.

Bolton confident of keeping Brentford loanee

Portsmouth promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers are confident that loanee Paris Maghoma will not be recalled by Brentford in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That's according to the Bolton News which reports that the League One side are 'currently confident' the Bees will not ask the midfielder to return to London. Maghoma has three goals in Bolton's six-game winning run and continues to impress at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Paris Maghoma has impressed in League One (Image: Getty Images)

Brentford already have options in midfield and, as much as the 22-year-old has progressed this term, is perhaps not ready for his Premier League debut.

Reading have date in mind for takeover completion

League One strugglers Reading are confident that a takeover deal can be completed by January. The Royals picked up a vital win on the road against rivals Wycombe Wanderers last weekend but still face a fight for survival in the third tier after their latest points deduction this season.