Portsmouth rivals close in on new boss as QPR suffer major managerial blow

Pompey’s Championship rivals QPR are set for a major managerial blow.

The R’s have confirmed head coach Marti Cifuentes has been placed on gardening leave ahead of their season finale against Sunderland.

Uncertainty over the Spaniard’s future at Loftus Road has grown in recent days amid a breakdown in his relationship with chief executive Christian Nourry.

This has put fellow Championship sides on high alert, with managerless West Brom and Norwich City both keeping tabs on the 42-year-old’s situation in west London.

Now the Hawthorns looks to be Cifuentes’ next destination, according to The Telegraph, with the Baggies in search of a new boss after sacking Tony Mowbray last week.

After anouncing the decision, Nourry revealed his disappointment but confirmed the club are working to on a swift resolution.

A QPR statement read: ‘Marti Cifuentes has been placed on gardening leave.

‘Assistant coaches Kevin Betsy and Xavi Calm will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis and prepare the squad for our final fixture of the 2024/25 campaign against Sunderland.

‘CEO Christian Nourry said: ‘This is naturally a disappointing situation for everyone concerned. I fully understand and appreciate supporters’ frustrations at this time.

‘As a club, we are working to ensure this matter is resolved as swiftly as possible so we can start preparations in earnest for the future.’

QPR head into the final game of the campaign level on points with Pompey in the Championship table.

Cifuentes was appointed as Gareth Ainsworth’s successor in October 2023 and led the west London outfit to a 18th-placed finish in his first campaign after spending most of the season in the relegation zone.

The former Hammarby boss leaves the club 15th in the Championship and will miss the last game against Sunderland on Saturday.

Pompey’s first league win following their return to the second tier came against the R’s in October, with Freddie Potts and Callum Lang netting in the 2-1 triumph at Loftus Road.

John Mousinho’s men then ran out 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture Fratton Park in February, with Josh Murphy and Matt Ritchie on the scoresheet.

The Spaniard’s final game in charge of QPR came on Saturday when they were heavily-defeated 5-0 by already-promoted Burnley.