Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s rivals have seen bids for a new 16,000-seater stadium rejected

Fratton Park will soon be welcoming the likes of Millwall, Sunderland and Cardiff City through their doors following Pompey’s promotion back to the Championship.

The stadium is currently undergoing huge developments, which are hoped to be completed by the end of 2025. However, some of their League One rivals have not enjoyed such luck with plans for stadium upgrades with promotion hopefuls Oxford United recently receiving the crushing news that plans for a new ground had been rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the latest news from Pompey’s rivals ahead of the upcoming League One play-off finals this weekend...

Portsmouth rivals dealt stadium blow

The Thames Valley Police has objected to Oxford United’s plans to build a new 16,000-seater stadium citing counter-terrorism and road safety issues as the reason for its rejection.

Oxford will this weekend take on Bolton Wanderers in a bid to join both Pompey and Derby County in next season’s Championship. With potential promotion in mind, the club had been hoping to build the new stadium on land known as the Triangle in Kidlington but such plans are on now on hold.

As reported by The Oxford Mail, via This is Oxfordshire, the force said it ‘must object’ as it is ‘unable to fully assess’ the new proposals, indicating that the club game ‘insufficient’ information within the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current Oxford United stadium can host 12,500 fans. Proposals for a new stadium would have seen capacity rise to 16,000

The insufficient information is said to have related to lack of information on highways and road safety, cycle parking, counter-terrorism, football policing and operations, landscaping, lighting and CCTV. In a statement, responding to the proposals, the force have suggested that offers have ‘currently being explored’ but remind Oxford United the above information must be included for a successful application.

The property director at Oxford United has since responded to the news saying: “We welcome the feedback and will be working on the details to ensure Thames Valley Police has the additional information it needs.

“This is a collaborative process and each element outlined will be addressed comprehensively in the detailed plans which we are confident will gain support. Overall, our plans will deliver a world-class venue that is sustainable, safe and delivers vast benefits to the Oxfordshire community and economy.”

Six League One stars emerge as free agents

Peterborough have confirmed that six of their first-team stars have been transfer listed, after announcing who will be retained ahead of next season. The Posh had hoped to make the leap back to the Championship, but defeat to Oxford United in the League One play-off semi-finals has seen the club look to move on a number of players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four players have been released, with their contracts set to expire in June, while a further six have been listed for transfers. Four stars have been offered contracts, while three are set to bid farewell as they return to their parent clubs.

While Jed Steer, Josh Knight, Ollie Rose and Joel Odei-Larbi have all been offered new deals - with Peterborough expecting to see competition for both Knight and Steer’s signature - the Posh will soon be saying their goodbyes to Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jeando Fuchs, Fynn Talley and Vontae Daley-Campbell who have been released.