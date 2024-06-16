Portsmouth rivals dealt striker setback as Championship duo eye up goalkeeper targets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest Championship news as Portsmouth prepare for second tier life

The transfer market is now open for business and clubs across the Championship will be ramping up their summer plans. After stepping up from League One, Portsmouth have business to do in order to ensure they are ready for the second tier and John Mousinho will be keen to add a few fresh faces to his squad.

Some Championship clubs have already made additions and others will be keen to add to their squads before the start of pre-season. With that in mind, we take a look at some of the business happening elsewhere across the second tier.

Swansea eye relegated man

Swansea City are keen on Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, according to Alan Nixon. The Swans were said to be interested in making Carl Rushworth's loan from Brighton permanent this summer, but it seems interest from the Premier League has pushed the club to pursue other targets.

As such, the Welsh side are now said to be keen on Nicholls, who was one of Huddersfield Town's better performers as they fell through the Championship trap door and into League One. The 31-year-old would command a fee with the 31-year-old having two more years left to run on his Huddersfield contract.

Nicholls kept seven clean sheets for the Terriers last season but was dropped for the final game of the season by Andre Breitenreiter, who has since left the club.

QPR's goalkeeper contingency

QPR have identified Bournemouth's Mark Travers as a potential target should Asmir Begovic leave the club this summer. Begovic has been linked with a move to Newcastle United and according to Darren Witcoop, QPR are putting together a contingency plan should he move on.

Travers is said to be on the players on their list, with the 25-year-old struggling for game time at the Vitality Stadium. The Republic of Ireland international joined Stoke City on loan last season but saw his time at the bet365 Stadium cut short through injury after making just 14 appearances.

Hull City face competition

Hull City have made no secret of their desire to re-sign Manchester City forward Liam Delap this summer, but it would seem as though they have competition. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Fiorentina and Bologna have entered the race to sign the England U21 international, which could scupper the Tigers' plans.