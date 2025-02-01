Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans were treated to two new signings on Friday as the transfer window closes.

The Blues announced the signing of Rotherham left-back Cohen Bramall on a deal until the end of the season as they addressed the need to provide Conor Ogilvie with much-needed competition and cover.

They then followed that up with the loan arrival of Sunderland winger Adil Aouchiche, with his presence set to add a new dimention to a Pompey forward line that is so dependent on Colby Bishop, Callum Lang, Josh Murphy and Matt Ritchie.

John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes could still add to an incomings tally that currently sits at six, with a central attacking midfielder still on their radar as the Blues look to give themselves the best chance of remaining a Championship side beyond this season.

But they’re not the only ones in the lower reaches of the division looking for solutions in the transfer window with just three days remaining.

Here’s what their rivals are plotting as they too look to bolster their ranks before Monday night’s 11pm deadline.

Stoke want New Zealand striker

Stoke are reportedly looking to bolster their firepower by signing Wellington Phoenix striker Luke Supyk.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Potters have submitted a bid for the 18-year-old forward ahead of Monday night’s deadline.

Their interest has come to light despite the teenager failing to score in his 10 first-team appearances for the A-League side. The young striker is, however, considered one of the rising stars of the game in New Zealand.

Stoke lost top-scorer Tom Cannon earlier this month after he was recalled by parent club Leicester and sold to Sheffield United for £10m. Ali Al-Hamadi has since arrived from Ipswich - but Stoke boss wants more options up front as his side sit 20th in the table - just two points above the relegation zone.

Hull and Cardiff in battle for defender

Hull and Cardiff are supposedly in a battle with Aberdeen for Maccabi Tel-Aviv defender Tyrese Asante.

According to reports, both Championship strugglers want to do business for the Dutch under-21 international, who has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract.

Hull, who sit two points above the drop zone in 19th, have already spent big this winter, with seven new signings to date. They remain on the lookout for further reinforcements, however, with Asante now on their list of targets.

Cardiff have had a quieter window in comparison, with Yousef Salech and Sivert Mannsverk they’re only new additions. But they too remain keen to bolster their ranks further as they sit 18th in the Championship table with 31 points.

Derby seek defensive solutions

Derby have reportedly agreed to sign Viking FC centre-back Sondre Langas for £4m.

Keen for defensive recruits having lost Curtis Nelson for the rest of the season because of injury - and with Eiran Cashin signing for Brighton for £10m - the Rams have returned to Norway to bolster their ranks.

Earlier in the window they forked out £800,000 for Langas’ Viking team-mate Lars-Jorgen Salvesen. Now they’re set to head back to the Eliteserien to sign the 23-year-old defender, who has made two appearances for the Norway national team.

Earlier this week, Derby signed Matt Clarke from Middlesbrough.

The Rams sit second-from-bottom in the Championship table ahead of their game against Sheffield United today.