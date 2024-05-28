Portsmouth rivals give 'full support' to head coach as Norwich star to make £5m move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s final Championship rivals have been decided, following Sunday’s play-off finals

Following Sunday’s Championship play-off final, Portsmouth have now found out their final 2024/25 Championship competitors, and the list doesn’t include their fiercest south coast rivals, Southampton.

The Saints secured a 1-0 win over Leeds United to seal their place in next year’s Premier League campaign, returning to the top tier at the first time of asking and now, for the first time in 12 years, Pompey will welcome the Elland Road side to Fratton Park next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With all 24 clubs now confirmed for next season’s Championship, here is the latest news from Pompey’s soon-to-be rivals...

Pompey rivals reveal full manager support

The Leeds United dressing room is giving head coach Daniel Farke their full support, despite the side’s failure to secure immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

The Whites suffered a devastating 1-0 loss to Southampton in Sunday’s Championship play-off final but according to sources from Football Insider, the Elland Road players do not want their German boss to be sacked. Some fans had called for a change of manager after the 47-year-old was unable to complete an instant top flight return but the 49ers-led board are also reportedly fully behind Farke and are hopeful he can take the club to promotion in the next campaign.

There are, however, set to be several squad changes this summer as Leeds are said to owe £190m in unpaid transfer fees from the Andrea Radrizzani era. Crysencio Summerville is likely to be one star sold in order to help pay the £73.6m bills owed by the end of June and the winger is himself also pushing for a move away from the club with reports that Liverpool, Aston Villa and Chelsea are just some of the clubs interested in him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, what does seem certain is that any calls for a change at the management level are certainly not coming from within the club and Pompey are set to face a Farke-led Leeds United in the 2024/25 campaign.

Norwich star to make £5m move

Norwich City’s Adam Idah is reportedly closing in on a £5 million move away from Carrow Road to Celtic Park, where he has been enjoying an excellent few months. Idah had been part of the Canaries set-up in the first half of the season but struggled to secure consistent game time with Josh Sargent taking the preferred starting spot.

The 23-year-old was then loaned out to Celtic in January and has since scored eight goals and contributed two assists in 18 appearances. One of those eight goals includes a stoppage-time winner on Saturday’s Scottish Cup final win against the Scottish Premiership giant’s fiercest rivals Rangers, sealing a 1-0 win.

Back in April, the Cork-born forward was asked about reports that linked him with a permanent move away from Norwich, to which he replied: “It does give you a lot of confidence when you hear the club might want you. It makes you feel really part of this club. I’m really grateful to be here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad