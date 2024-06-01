All the latest news surrounding Portsmouth’s Championship rivals as early preparations for next season begin.

Portsmouth will already be preparing for next season after securing promotion back to the second tier. It will be an interesting pre-season for Pompey as they look to make the step up to the Championship.

While John Mousinho’s men were ultra consistent last season, more quality and experience will need to be added to the squad to ensure it is ready to properly compete in the Championship. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the second tier.

Murphy on Farke

Danny Murphy has been speaking about Farke’s future at Leeds amid questions over whether the German should be kept in place, although the Whites have made it clear he is going nowhere.

“They had a lot of ins and outs at the start of the season," Murphy told talkSPORT this week. "He was late in the door and the start was catastrophic, in terms of what Leeds fans were expecting. He turned it around quite quickly and he’s being rewarded for that. But, ultimately, without the last bit of the season, where they couldn’t win, they’d be up by now. There must be a huge disappointment.

“The question you have to ask is – who is better to come in and work with that group? So it’s nice to hear him being supported. He’s going to have to do some wheeling and dealing though.”

Harte on Clarke

Ian Harte has been speaking about Jack Clarke amid interest from Southampton in the Sunderland winger. "There’s not many people know this but in Jack’s contract he had to play a few games at the start of this season to then get offered a new deal," said Harte to iNews.

"There was a deal that was offered but it wasn’t good enough. We were happy to sign a deal but that was earlier on in the summer time and it hasn’t been revisited. They have a [wage] structure. Lots of clubs have that. I don’t think [Sunderland] want to break any structure for any football player so I can’t see it happening, no."

Still talks collapse

Will Still’s talks with Sunderland are said to have collapsed after the former Stade de Reims coach decided to remain in France and to take a job with Lens. Still was said to be the Black Cats’ main option after their sacking of Michael Beale around three months ago.