The move comes after it was revealed the match official is a Sheffield Wednesday fan – one of the Tractor Boys’ automatic promotion rivals.

According to dedicated Ipswich Town website twtd.co.uk, ‘the matter is being dealt with by the club at the highest levels ahead of what could prove a vital game in the promotion battle’.

The Sheffield-born ref’s Owls allegiance was made known by Plymouth boss and former Wednesday striker Ryan Lowe in May 2021.

Referee James Bell shows Bristol Rovers defender Jarell Quansah a red card following an altercation with Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell during the Blues' trip to the Memorial Stadium last month.

The then Plymouth boss told reporters after his side’s League One defeat to Sunderland: ‘He was alright speaking to me before the game.

‘He was a Sheffield Wednesday fan and couldn’t wait to tell he used to sing my name on the Kop, and stuff like that. So I’m spending time with him, showing a bit of respect, and he’s talking fine to me.

‘He was alright wanting to speak to me before the game but when I wanted to speak to him at half-time (about a goal the Black Cats scored) he just showed me a yellow card.’

Bell has refereed 13 games across all EFL competitions this season – none of which have involved Sheffield Wednesday.

Two have involved Pompey – the Blues’ 2-2 draw with Plymouth on September 17 and their 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers last month.

On both occasions he issued red card to opposition players – Brendan Galloway and Jarell Quansah.

