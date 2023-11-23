Portsmouth rivals punished by FA as transfer boost detailed

All the latest news surrounding Portsmouth’s League One rivals as John Mousinho’s side prepare for a crucial clash against Blackpool.

League One leaders Portsmouth return to action this weekend in a crucial clash against a Blackpool side who also have ambitions of winning promotion.

Pompey have enjoyed a sensational start to the campaign which leaves them unbeaten in the league with 10 wins and six draws from their opening 16 games, but their squad depth will be tested more than ever in the coming months after the terrible news of an ACL injury to defender Regan Poole, which rules him out until the end of the campaign.

John Mousinho’s side will have to be robust defensively if they are to earn their place back in the second-tier for the first time since 2012.

Their road to promotion faces another tricky hurdle against a free-scoring Blackpool team who will travel down to Fratton Park with confidence after an emphatic 4-0 win over Shrewsbury.

The match promises to be an intriguing match with huge implications on the promotion race, but there are also a number of key developments which have taken place throughout the division this week including a punishment for Portsmouth’s promotion rivals Barnsley and an ownership change for strugglers Carlisle United.

With that in mind we have rounded up all of the key stories from League One.

Barnsley punished for FA Cup rule breach

League One promotion contenders Barnsley have been expelled from the FA Cup for fielding an ineligible player during the club’s First Round replay match at non-league side Horsham.

The South Yorkshire side had won the replay 3-0 last week after initially drawing 3-3 in the first tie at Oakwell.

Football Association rules state that only players who are eligible for the initial First Round tie are allowed to play in a replay. Forward Aidan Marsh was on loan at National League side York City at the time of the first game on 3 November before starting in the replay in West Sussex 11 days later.

Barnsley did not name the player, but did release an apology to fans in a statement. Which reads: “We would like to apologise to our fans players and staff for this regrettable error. This mistake - although unintentional - falls way below the standards at this club and is simply not what you deserve.”

The outcome takes Horsham into the Second Round of the competition for the first time in their history - handing them a lifeline in the tournament as they take on League 2 outfit Sutton United.

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson receives transfer boost after takeover

League One new-boys Carlisle United have been handed a boost in their hopes of surviving in the third-tier of English football after their takeover from Castle Sports Group. The Piatek family, from Jacksonville Florida, have promised Paul Simpson a revised budget for signings in January as part of the group's investment. The Cumbrians are currently in the relegation places within League One, with 14 points from 17 games so far this term.

Tom Piatek told BBC Sport: “This marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the club. We are committed to investing in its success and building a bright future together.”