Mike Cooper

Pilgrims’ plans

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher has plans in place in the event of an exit for highly-touted keeper Mike Cooper.

The Pilgrims No1 has been linked with the likes of Norwich and Aston Villa, after being named in the League One team of the season, ahead of former Pompey loanee Gavin Bazunu last term.

Schumacher believes he has an able keeper to turn to in Callum Burton, if Cooper departs in January.

He told the Plymouth Herald: ‘He's a very good goalkeeper. Since he has been here, his training performances and performances when he has played the games has been very good.

‘He is a real good character in the group. It's a difficult position sometimes to be a number two, but he understands and he pushes Michael every single day in training.

‘I think we are getting the performances that you get out of Michael because he knows he has to play well because he has got somebody who is competing with him.

‘So it was important then that we secured Callum for next year and give him a bit of security as well. Whatever happens with Michael in the future, if Callum is going to be here then we have got a more than capable goalkeeper to fill in and play.’

Dons Deal

Former West Ham keeper David Martin has agreed a deal with MK Dons.

Martin has moved to Pompey’s League One rivals as a player-coach, rejoining his old side.

He told MK Dons’ website: ‘It's brilliant being back. MK Dons is a massive part of my career. I've been here for years and we've gone through a lot together.’

Moore to come from winger

Darren Moore has touted Mallik Wilks’ influence to grow for Sheffield Wednesday.

Wilks’ move to Hillsborough from Hull was one of the most eye-catching deals of the summer.

The 23-year-old has largely been used off the bench, however, before grabbing a goal on a start against Burton Albion in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night.

Moore told Yorkshire Live: ‘We’ve had to do a lot of work behind the scenes with him.

‘What we saw in midweek was moments of brilliance from him.

‘He gives us a different edge and dynamic to the team.

‘I thought his use of the ball was good.