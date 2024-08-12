Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey’s Championship rivals Preston North End have parted company with manager Ryan Lowe - just one game into the new season.

The Lilywhites have decided to move forward without the 45-year-old following their 2-0 defeat at the hands Sheffield United on Friday night.

The Deepdale defeat was Preston’s sixth league loss in a row, with the Lancashire side finishing last term with five straight losses They also failed to score a goal in those games, with their last Championship goal coming on April 9 from their 4-1 win against Huddersfield.

Lowe had been in charge of PNE since December 2021, followingn his decision to leave Plymouth Argyle. He guided the club to a 10th-place finish last season after topping the table during the opening weeks of the 2023-24 campaign.

Pompey play host to Preston at Fratton Park on November 9. They are due to travel to Deepdale for the reverse fixture on March 15.

Former Blues defender Jack Whatmough was in Lowe’s starting XI for Friday night’s defeat to Sheffield United.