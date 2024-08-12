Portsmouth rivals sack manager - after just one game of new Championship season

By Mark McMahon
Published 12th Aug 2024, 11:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pompey’s Championship rivals Preston North End have parted company with manager Ryan Lowe - just one game into the new season.

The Lilywhites have decided to move forward without the 45-year-old following their 2-0 defeat at the hands Sheffield United on Friday night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Deepdale defeat was Preston’s sixth league loss in a row, with the Lancashire side finishing last term with five straight losses They also failed to score a goal in those games, with their last Championship goal coming on April 9 from their 4-1 win against Huddersfield.

Lowe had been in charge of PNE since December 2021, followingn his decision to leave Plymouth Argyle. He guided the club to a 10th-place finish last season after topping the table during the opening weeks of the 2023-24 campaign.

Pompey play host to Preston at Fratton Park on November 9. They are due to travel to Deepdale for the reverse fixture on March 15.

Former Blues defender Jack Whatmough was in Lowe’s starting XI for Friday night’s defeat to Sheffield United.

Related topics:LilywhitesDeepdaleJack WhatmoughPompeyFratton Park

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice