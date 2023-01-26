And League One clubs aren’t being left behind when it comes to the gossip.

A move for Sunderland centre-back Bailey Wright is the latest Pompey one doing the rounds.

But what else is going on in League One? Well, we’ve had a look….

Wednesday miss out on former Oxford defender

Sheffield Wednesday have missed out on a move for Burnley defender Luke McNally.

The Owls were reportedly keen on the former Oxford centre-back – who is a former Kassam Stadium team-mate of new Pompey head coach John Mousinho.

However, the 23-year-old Irishman has opted to join Championship Coventry on loan for the rest of the season. Blackpool were also supposedly keen.

Luke McNally has moved to Coventry on loan Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

McNally only moved to Turf Moor in the summer for a reported £2m but has made just two cameo appearances as a substitute in the league for Vincent Kompany’s side.

Wednesday were keen after seeing loanee Mark McGuinness return to parent club Cardiff.

His exit, coupled with injuries to Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan, has left boss Darren Moore with a huge defensive headache.

The Owls currently sit second in the League One table but have a game in hand on leaders Plymouth, who have a three-point advantage.

Tykes keen to bolster forward ranks

Promotion-chasing Barnsley are supposedly keen on boosting their firepower with a move for Kilmarnock striker Oli Shaw.

According to reports north of the border, a fee for the 24-year-old has already been agreed with the Scottish Premiership side ahead of Tuesday deadline.

Tykes boss Michael Duff is an apparent admirer of the former Hibs forward, despite Shaw failing to score in Scotland’s top flight this season.

Barnsley are currently sixth in the League One table, with their play-off ambitions in their own hands.

Devante Cole is their top scorer in the division with seven goals in 25 appearances. James Norwood has six from 23 outings.

League leaders plot move for Fulham youngster

Plymouth are battling it out with Aberdeen and Hearts for Fulham youngster Connor McAvoy.

According to Football Insider, the League One leaders are keen on the 20-year-old centre-back, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Scotland Under-21 international is yet to break into the Cottagers’ first team and spent last season on loan at National League side Wealdstone FC.