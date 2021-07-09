Portsmouth rivals Sheffield Wednesday handed huge transfer boost in time for new season in League One

League One new-boys Sheffield Wednesday are no longer operating under a transfer embargo. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Football League’s new Embargo Reporting Service, which clubs approved last month, revealed that Wednesday are no longer on the registration banned list – a list which now includes the Blues’ opening day of the season opponents Fleetwood and Gillingham.

However, it’s been reported that the relegated former Championship outfit will still be working under some restrictions, while it remains unclear whether the Owls will be allowed to spend any money on transfer fees.

The late submission of their accounts led to Wednesday’s embargo.

Meanwhile, cash-flow issues have hit Darren Moore’s side hard over the past 18 months and there have been instances of players not receiving their wages in full or on time.

That led to a number of senior players considering handing in their two-week period of written notice.

Putting that behind them now as focus turns to their opening League One game against Charlton on August 7, it’s believed Moore and his team are working on some much-needed arrivals, which are likely to be in the free transfer and loan signing category.

Wednesday hope to complete a deal to sign ex-Everton player Dennis Adeniran on a free transfer, while triallists were involved in their pre-season defeat to Celtic during the week.