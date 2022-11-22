Portsmouth rivals told a few home truths by angry captain ahead of latest visit to Fratton Park

The surprise League One strugglers travel to Fratton Park in the second round of the FA Cup (3pm kick-off).

The game will provide Liam Manning’s side with some respite from their third-tier nightmare that currently sees them sat 21st in the table on 14 points and four points from safety.

But they will make their way to PO4 with some harsh words from their skipper ringing in their ears.

Speaking after his team’s latest defeat – a 3-1 league loss at Barnsley – the 38-year-old said there can be no more excuses for their form this season and that no-one is above criticism.

He told the Dons website: ‘We need to improve everywhere.

‘It would be okay if it was one or two things that we needed to work on, but there are multiple areas we need to get better at.

‘We need to improve drastically - we must do more because otherwise it gets harder to turn it around.

MK Dons captain Dean Lewington isn't happy with his team's form this season Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

‘We have to look at things in the cold light of day and say it’s not good enough as a group. No excuses.’

MK Dons’ Cup tie at Pompey is the first of two meetings between the sides at Fratton Park in the space of three weeks.

They make a second journey on Saturday, December 17, by which time both clubs will be hoping their respective league placings are better, with the Blues currently sitting outside the play-off places in seven – albeit with at lease one game in hand on those above them in the table.

