Portsmouth beat League One rivals to the signing of Josh Martin, but there are other free agent options for Leyton Orient.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth supporters will have to endure a couple of days without footballing action this weekend as the international break continues, but John Mousinho's side will be making the most of the time away from league duty to prepare for the busy festive period ahead.

There is some League One action to keep an eye on with Stevenage hosting Lincoln City and Shrewsbury travelling to Blackpool. Here's your Friday morning League One round-up.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leyton Orient could turn to ex Man Utd prospect after Portsmouth's Martin move

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week Portsmouth confirmed that winger Josh Martin had joined the club as a free agent having been released by Norwich City at the end of last season. The 22-year-old has shared his love for Pompey colleagues and John Mousinho, who he had got to know after training with the club in the weeks preceding his short-term contract.

Portsmouth are reported to have beaten Leyton Orient and Hibernian to secure Martin's services, leaving those sides having to look elsewhere for reinforcement.

The 72 believes that League One outfit Leyton Orient could look at former Manchester United product Josh Harrop as an alternative. The 27-year-old, who scored in his one and only Red Devils appearance, has played for Preston North End and Ipswich Town. He was released from Northampton Town at the end of a short-term contract this year and is still looking for a new venture.

New Wigan transfer policy begins to thrive

Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney has outlined the club's new transfer philosophy after years of financial troubles. The Latics are now focusing on promoting from within rather than splashing the cash with proof in the pudding after four young stars were involved in international action this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The League One club has endured a series of transfer embargoes and an eight-point deduction in recent times. This season, Maloney has given 12 academy graduates game time with 43% of club minutes coming from academy stars.

Shaun Maloney is trusting youth (Image: Getty Images)

He told the Daily Mail: "It’s the club’s philosophy now that we have to change the dynamic of the squad. We have to have a certain model. We’ve been fortunate that the younger players are good enough. For the future, we have to give our academy players the opportunity. We have to.

"What we’re hoping now is the stability that (new owner) Mr Danson gives us means they’ll have a big impact on us and, at the right time, they take us to the next level. If they beat us there then we know we’ve produced a player for a certain level and that investment will go back into the club."

Charlton told to expect bids for star man

Football League World report that Charlton Athletic should brace themselves for transfer interest in star midfielder George Dobson during the upcoming January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Addicks can expect change with Michael Appleton still getting his legs under the desk since replacing Dean Holden in September. Striker Miles Leaburn has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Brentford recently but Dobson could also turn heads.