Portsmouth rivals Wycombe turn to former player after Gareth Ainsworth accepts manager's job at QPR

The 39-year-old has ‘agreed in principle’ to move the Adams Park from League Two Colchester United, following Gareth Ainsworth’s appointment as QPR boss just hours earlier.

A player with 558 appearances for Wanderers, he’ll take over with Wycombe seventh in the table and on a five-match winning streak.

Bloomfield, who was appointed Colchester boss in September, will travel to fellow promotion-chasers Shrewsbury on Saturday for his first game in charge.

Confirming the news, U’s chairman Robbie Cowling told BBC Essex: ‘Matt's got a big association with Wycombe, he's an ambitious man and they are on the verge of the Championship.

‘I received a call from the Wycombe owner just after 4pm on Monday requesting permission to talk to Matt as Gareth Ainsworth was joining QPR.

‘There's no specific clause in his contract other than another club would have to pay compensation.

‘You can't stop someone from talking to another club, we learnt that with Paul Lambert when he moved to Norwich. There was no clause then and he went there.’

Former Wycombe midfielder Matt Bloomfield is set to return to the Chairboys as manager following Gareth Ainsworth's move to QPR. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Wycombe still have to travel to Fratton Park this season, after beating the Blues 2-0 at Adams Park back in December.

That fixture will come on the final day of the campaign – Sunday, May 7.