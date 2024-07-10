Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s goalkeeping coach has ruled out moving for ex-Bournemouth man Cam Plain.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he has reiterated the necessity to add a fourth goalkeeper to their ranks before the August 10 kick-off.

The Blues have recruited Jordan Archer from QPR to challenge Will Norris, while 19-year-old Toby Steward continues to flourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with Steward earmarked for another season-long loan spell elsewhere, this time at National South level, goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo wants to recruit cover for Norris and Archer.

Habibur Rahman

The 22-year-old Plain, who was released by the Cherries in the summer, has been helping to bolster numbers and is currently with the squad in Croatia.

But, at the moment, Prodomo is looking elsewhere for a permanent goalkeeping arrival.

He told The News: ‘It’s just a mutually beneficial situation, Cam’s a great lad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We brought him into Bournemouth when he was 15 and he’s now 22. I worked with him for three years or so before I left and then a little when I went back the second time.

‘He’s looking for a club at the moment, but is a really good goalie. We wanted to bring four out to Croatia and he wanted to stay sharp while he looks for his next career opportunity - so it works really well for all of us.

‘Cam has been a credit to himself, he has fitted in really well with the group and Will and Jordan are great with the younger lads, they really set an example, not just how hard they train but how they treat people.

‘Including Cam, I’m really pleased with the four we have working in pre-season at the moment. We’ve now only got a small piece of work left to do in the goalkeeping department, just to finish it off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Cam signing permanently is not in my thinking at the moment. Although in football you can never say never, Cam is really looking for an opportunity to find somewhere to be close to the shirt and push for the minutes he hasn’t had in recent years.

‘At the minute we’re looking for a little more experience in that area. You can never say never, but it’s just very clearly a mutually beneficial situation for both.’

Former keeper Ryan Schofield has also been training with the Blues in pre-season as he recovers from injury, although isn’t in Croatia.

Regardless, Prodomo feels that having a larger pool of goalkeepers to work with is hugely beneficial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘From training day to day, I find four a really good number, it means we can cater for everything the manager wants to do with the squad, which is really important.

‘Also, if something happened to Will or Jordan, I would then have to call in Toby, which kills his development.

‘The alternative would be going into a game without someone on the bench, which at Championship level is not a situation we can allow ourselves to be in, so there will need to be another one that comes into the group at some stage.

‘The important thing is there’s no panic or rush. We have Will and Jordan here, so are in a really strong place. It's just finishing off the puzzle.’