The keeper, 25, gets a chance to impress as he starts in goal at Privett Park in a strong Blues starting line-up.
Bournemouth’s Christian Saydee continues up front after impressing in the win at Hawks yesterday.
Fellow triallists Andre Wisdom, Levi Andoh and Rumarn Burrell will get second-half outings for Danny Cowley’s side.
Pompey: Gould, Freeman, Robertson, Raggett, Ogilvie, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Harness, Curtis, Jacobs, Saydee. Subs: Laidlaw, Murray, Howell.
Pompey (second half): Steward, Mnoga, Reid, Andoh, Burrell, Vincent, Mingi, Wisdom, Jewitt-White, Bridgman, Gifford. Subs: Subs: Laidlaw, Murray, Howell.