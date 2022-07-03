Portsmouth run rule over new triallist after Swansea City exit as ex-Derby County, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough men get chance to impress at Gosport

Triallist Josh Gould starts for Pompey at Gosport after his Swansea City exit.

By Jordan Cross
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 2:12 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 2:25 pm
Keeper Josh Gould (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Keeper Josh Gould (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The keeper, 25, gets a chance to impress as he starts in goal at Privett Park in a strong Blues starting line-up.

Bournemouth’s Christian Saydee continues up front after impressing in the win at Hawks yesterday.

Fellow triallists Andre Wisdom, Levi Andoh and Rumarn Burrell will get second-half outings for Danny Cowley’s side.

Pompey: Gould, Freeman, Robertson, Raggett, Ogilvie, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Harness, Curtis, Jacobs, Saydee. Subs: Laidlaw, Murray, Howell.

Pompey (second half): Steward, Mnoga, Reid, Andoh, Burrell, Vincent, Mingi, Wisdom, Jewitt-White, Bridgman, Gifford. Subs: Subs: Laidlaw, Murray, Howell.

Swansea CityPompeyMiddlesbroughPortsmouthIpswich Town