Ross McCrorie has been called up to the Scotland under-21 squad for their forthcoming UEFA Under-21 European Championship qualifiers.

The midfielder has been named in Scott Gemmill’s 22-man squad for the games against San Marino (Thursday, September 5) and Croatia (Tuesday, September 10).

Ross McCrorie Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

McCrorie, who is on a season-long loan from Rangers, has played 10 times for the Scots’ under-21s.

His involvement in the latest squad will see him miss Pompey’s opening game in the EFL Trophy against Crawley (Sept 3) and the League One home tie against Southend (Sept 7).

However, further international call-ups could see the Blues’ clash against the Shrimpers postponed until a later date.

McCrorie picked up a red card on his Pompey debut at Shrewsbury on August 3.

He made his Blues comeback in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Sunderland, replacing Anton Walkes on 73 minutes.