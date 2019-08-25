Portsmouth's Rangers loanee Ross McCrorie pinpoints key figures in his emergence as player of huge potential

Have your say

The dream is for Ross McCrorie to reach football's pinnacle.

If that lofty ambition becomes a reality in years to come he’ll know who to thank.

The signs are the Rangers man certainly has the potential to go far in the game.

And at an athletic and powerful 6ft 3in, the Pompey loanee also possesses the arsenal to make a mark in football’s higher echelons.

But as McCrorie himself recognises, it’s not just his commitment which has driven him forward in his career to date.

Ross McCrorie was sent off on his debut at Shrewsbury - meaning his parents never saw him play when they visited Portsmouth. Picture: Simon Davies

The love and support of parents who’ve spent countless hours behind the wheel, as well as working hundreds of miles from home to fund his development are always in the thoughts of the Dailly-born talent.

‘I couldn’t have done it without them,’ said McCrorie, as he paid tribute to his parents

‘My mum’s done a lot of travelling and my dad has worked away all the time to afford getting down to football.

‘It’s not been easy.

Ross McCrorie has looked promising in his Pompey appearances so far. Picture: Robin Jones

‘It was two hours every night after school to get me to training.

‘Then when I went full-time I moved away to be up in Glasgow.

‘Dad works on the rails. There’s a business which works all over Scotland and America.

‘He’s based in London quite a bit, so we can see each other quite a bit.

‘My dad was always away and the travelling mum did was amazing. I’ve got a lot to thank them for.

‘I’m thankful for what she did because it’s not an easy job travelling all that distance, especially all those days. It’s great what she did and I’m thankful for it.

‘I just want to be able to repay them.’

Both McCrorie’s mum and dad have already checked out his new surroundings with visits south since he agreed a season-long loan in July.

But their best-laid plans didn’t quite work out how anticipated after a red-card opening-day debut to forget at Shrewsbury.

McCrorie added: ‘My mum came down for the Tranmere game but I was just back from suspension so never played!

‘My dad was here for Birmingham, but obviously I was suspended for that one, too!

‘They’ll be down again, though, I’m sure.’

When his parents return to Portsmouth, they will see a son settled into his new surroundings and loving life on the south coast.

McCrorie is out of his Southsea hotel and into a flat in Gunwharf Quays.

And there is plenty to appreciate about his lifestyle in Portsmouth.

He added: ‘I got sorted last week in Gunwharf in a flat.

‘That’s me settled and my parents will be down soon.

‘My dad comes down from London where he works.

‘I’m mature enough to deal with being on my own - and it helps that it’s nice!

‘The weather’s a wee bit different and I’m enjoying it so far.

‘The boys have made me feel settled, so has the coaching staff and everyone at the club.

‘I’ve settled quickly and it's gone well.’