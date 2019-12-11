Have your say

Our sports reporters have selected their Pompey Team of the Decade – and now it’s your turn.

We are seeking the Fratton faithful’s assistance in compiling a starting XI of the finest players to have represented the Blues from January 2010 until December 2019.

David James has been voted by readers of The News as goalkeeper for Pompey's Team of the Decade. Picture: Rebecca Naden

Inevitably there will be disagreements, yet every day our panel will assemble a shortlist of four players for each position.

Then, through a Twitter poll conducted at @pn_neil_allen, supporters can vote over a 24-hour period for their preferred choice.

The team will be based on a 4-4-2 formation, purely for ease of use rather than representing any favoured playing system or footballing style.

And once all 11 positions have been voted for, your Pompey Team of the Decade will be complete and ready for action.

Tuesday saw the poll kick off, with goalkeepers the opening topic for debate.

It appears there was initial controversy over the exclusion of David Forde, the ever-present keeper when Paul Cook’s side claimed the League Two title in 2016-17.

Instead the final four were Jamie Ashdown, Stephen Henderson, David James and Craig MacGillivray.

Perhaps it was no surprise that James was overwhelmingly the winner, earning 86 per cent of the 2,497 votes cast.

The Pompey Hall of Famer qualified through featuring in 17 matches during the first half of 2010.

In the FA Cup, they included the 4-1 win at Southampton, victory over Birmingham, defeating Harry Redknapp’s Spurs 2-0 at Wembley in the semi-final and then the 2010 FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Second place went to current first-team keeper Craig MacGillivray, who has made such an impressive impact since recruited from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018.

Completing the line-up was Ashdown (five per cent) and Henderson (one per cent).

The latest vote focuses on the right-back role, with Gareth Evans, Greg Halford, Nathan Thompson and Joel Ward all in the running.

Ben Davies can count himself mighty unlucky not to make the shortlist and deserves an honourable mention.

To register your vote, visit @pn_neil_allen on Twitter each day.

Meanwhile, you can remind yourself of the Team of the Decade choices of Neil Allen, Jordan Cross and Steve Bone.