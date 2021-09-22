Portsmouth saviour's surprise reaction to last-gasp Plymouth Argyle leveller

Sean Raggett was left disappointed that the Blues couldn't win against Plymouth despite his last gasp equaliser (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

The Blues ended their four-match losing streak with a 2-2 draw against the Pilgrims, with Raggett’s 95th-minute finish keeping Ryan Lowe’s side off top spot.

Danny Cowley’s side produced a high-tempo performance for long periods but were still chasing the game late on after a Ryan Hardie double following defensive lapses.

However, Raggett rescued a point when he reacted quickest to Ellis Harrison’s header in the 95th minute.

With the Blues 1-0 up at half-time thanks to Lee Brown’s clever free-kick, Raggett believed the hosts deserved to take all three points and reignite their season.

Although the Fratton faithful undoubtedly went home happier than they did on Saturday after the Cambridge loss, the 27-year-old explained how he was disappointed that he and the team couldn’t give them more to shout about.

Speaking at full-time Raggett said: ‘It was a great feeling to score the equaliser in the last minute, but truthfully it was a bit frustrating too.

‘I felt that we had total control of the game until half-time, but we let in two sloppy goals.

‘Looking back on the last two games we’ve let in four soft goals now, which as a defender, I don’t like.

‘To get the equaliser was a little bit of a consolation but I’m still frustrated that we didn’t win the game, and that we weren’t able to give the fans the victory, because I felt like we probably deserved it.