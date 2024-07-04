Portsmouth seal deal for former Leeds United and Reading man after huge campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conor Shaughnessy’s Pompey future has been sealed on a new three-year contract.

The League One title-winning hero has agreed new terms after playing a central role in guiding the Blues to the Championship.

Shaughnessy’s new deal comes with a club option to extend his stay for a further 12 months - firmly securing the future of the defender who has emerged as one of the major assets in John Mousinho’s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old former Leeds United and Reading man arrived from Burton Albion last summer on a free transfer, with his form soon soaring after being left out of the squad on the opening day of last term.