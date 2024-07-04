Breaking

Portsmouth seal deal for former Leeds United and Reading man after huge campaign

By Jordan Cross
Published 4th Jul 2024, 19:29 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 19:31 BST
Conor Shaughnessy’s Pompey future has been sealed on a new three-year contract.

The League One title-winning hero has agreed new terms after playing a central role in guiding the Blues to the Championship.

Shaughnessy’s new deal comes with a club option to extend his stay for a further 12 months - firmly securing the future of the defender who has emerged as one of the major assets in John Mousinho’s squad.

The 28-year-old former Leeds United and Reading man arrived from Burton Albion last summer on a free transfer, with his form soon soaring after being left out of the squad on the opening day of last term.

Shaughnessy went on to score four crucial goals, of course including the late header which secured promotion and the title against Barnsley in April.

