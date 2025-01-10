Breaking

Portsmouth seal deal for Newcastle United man as former Norwich City and QPR midfielder provides big transfer boost

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 10th Jan 2025, 18:00 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 18:42 GMT
Pompey have completed the capture of Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden.

The Blues have this evening seen off reported interest from Championship rivals to land the 29-year-old on loan for the rest of the season.

Hayden significantly bolsters John Mousinho’s options in the middle of the park, as they bid to secure their place in the second tier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Jamaica international, who earns a reported £50,000 a week at St James’ Park, will bring the power and experience at the level Mousinho has been desperate to add to his ranks.

The former QPR and Norwich City man becomes Pompey’s second signing of the January window, after Rob Atkinson joined on loan from Bristol City last Friday. Elias Sorensen’s exit for Norwegian outfit Valerenga.

