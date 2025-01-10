Portsmouth seal deal for Newcastle United man as former Norwich City and QPR midfielder provides big transfer boost
The Blues have this evening seen off reported interest from Championship rivals to land the 29-year-old on loan for the rest of the season.
Hayden significantly bolsters John Mousinho’s options in the middle of the park, as they bid to secure their place in the second tier.
The Jamaica international, who earns a reported £50,000 a week at St James’ Park, will bring the power and experience at the level Mousinho has been desperate to add to his ranks.
The former QPR and Norwich City man becomes Pompey’s second signing of the January window, after Rob Atkinson joined on loan from Bristol City last Friday. Elias Sorensen’s exit for Norwegian outfit Valerenga.
