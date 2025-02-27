Portsmouth seal new deal for rising star

Pompey have tied Terry Devlin down to a new long-term contract as they move to secure their assets.

The hugely promising Northern Irishman has agreed a new deal, which will keep him at Fratton Park until the summer of 2028.

It’s a move which will be greeted with enthusiasm by the Fratton Faithful, with the 21-year-old emerging as popular figure with his powerful and committed performances.

Devlin arrived from Glentoran in the summer of 2023 and has gone on to make 50 appearances at PO4, moving from midfield to a right-back role and making 23 appearances this term.

The deal follows on from Pompey tying down Colby Bishop’s future this week, with the striker also agreeing a contract until 2028.

Pompey boss John Mousinho told the club’s official site: ‘Terry has developed at an incredible rate since arriving from Northern Ireland ahead of last season.

‘The fact that he’s come over here to play regularly in a different country at such a young age – and in different positions – is very impressive.

‘He’s already exceeded our expectations and is someone who never gives less than 100 per cent every time he steps onto the pitch.

‘We’re delighted to tie him down for the long-term, especially so soon after agreeing a new deal with Colby.’