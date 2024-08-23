Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey have completed the signing of forward Harvey Blair from Liverpool.

The Blues have signed the 20-year-old for an undisclosed fee. However, sources close to the deal in the north west claim an initial fee of £300,000 was agreed.

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, the price could potentially rise to £600,000 if certain performance-related add-ons are met. It’s also reported that Liverpool have negotiated a 20-per-cent sell-on clause.

Blair has put pen to paper on a three-year contract at Fratton Park, with the club having an option for an additional 12 months.

He represents Pompey’s 12th signing of the summer and the third delivered by sporting director Rich Hughes this week, following the recent arrivals of Abdoulaye Kamara and Nicolas Schmid from Borussia Dortmund and BW Linz respectively.

It puts to an end the Blues’ 13-month pursuit of the Huddersfield-born talent, with Pompey’s interest in the versatile forward dating back to the end of the 2022-23 season.

Blair joined Liverpool at under-12 level and signed a first professional deal with the Premier League giants in October 2020. His senior debut arrived the following year, starting a 2-0 victory at Preston North End in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Blair was part of new Reds boss Arne Slot’s squad that flew to the USA for pre-season, appearing in victories over Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United. He also featured back at Anfield as Liverpool completed their preparations for the new top-flight campaign with a draw against Las Palmas.