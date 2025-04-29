Jacob Farrell is on track to return for the start of pre-season after an injury-wrecked maiden campaign with Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Australian FA are overseeing the rehabilitation of Jacob Farrell as Pompey eye ramping up his return to action.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly-regarded 22-year-old returned home Down Under following the Blues’ draw with Derby a fortnight ago, in order to bolster his injury comeback from knee ligament damage.

Having featured eight times for the Socceroos’ under-23 side since June 2022, the left-back remains on the radar of selectors for the international team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Considering Pompey’s strong relationship with the Australian national side in recent years, it has been agreed for Farrell to end his Championship season early and instead work under the guidance of their medical team.

The youngster’s ongoing knee issue has dogged his maiden Fratton Park campaign, restricting him to just one appearance since joining in July 2024.

However, by returning to Australia for treatment now, it is hoped he will be fully up to speed to return for Pompey pre-season training at the end of June.

John Mousinho told The News: ‘Jacob has gone back to Australia, he is doing the final bits of his rehab programme with the Australian FA because there is a physio out there. This will enable us to get him back much earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So rather than giving him the summer break at the season’s end, we’ve decided to let him return to Australia earlier - so he can come back to us early and will be at it for pre-season.

Jacob Farrell is on track to return for the start of pre-season after an injury-wrecked maiden campaign with Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Jacob will be working with the national team physio, so we know he’s in good hands. We clearly have a very good relationship with him.’

Fellow Australians Hayden Matthews (ankle) and Thomas Waddingham (hamstring) are still working with Pompey’s medical team ahead of Saturday’s final match of the season against Hull.

Matthews last month underwent surgery on the right ankle he broke against QPR in February, while Waddingham hasn’t featured since damaging his hamstring on his Blues full debut at Coventry earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yengi overlooked at Sheffield Wednesday

Of Pompey’s Australian quartet, only Kusini Yengi is presently available for selection, although he was overlooked for the 20-man squad for Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday, despite being fit.

Instead Mark O’Mahony was preferred for the Blues’ bench in the 1-1 draw, with Yengi having travelled with the squad along with Ryley Towler.

For Farrell, it has been an immensely frustrating season since arriving on the south coast for an undisclosed fee from Central Coast Mariners and earmarked to challenge Connor Ogilvie for the left-back spot.

He suffered a medial collateral ligament injury within days of joining the Blues, but returned to make his debut against Sheffield United in September, playing the full 90 minutes in a goalless draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, days later he aggravated the issue after slipping on the grass in training ahead of a trip to Stoke. When it occurred again in January, once more in training, he subsequently underwent an operation and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

That has left Ogilvie unopposed as Pompey’s left-back in the Championship, with the long-serving defender enjoying his finest campaign for the club and put himself in contention for player of the season honours.

Your Next Pompey Read: At last: Promotion curse finally lifted for ex-Pompey favourite