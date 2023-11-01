Pompey skipper Marlon Pack is set for a return to action against Blackpool this month. Picture: Jason Brown.

Blues boss John Mousinho is hoping to see the Blues skipper back in league action against Blackpool on November 25.

The key figure has been sidelined for over four weeks since suffering ankle ligament damage at Wigan at the end of September, in an incident which saw Latics striker Charlie Wyke dismissed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pack is now training outside, however, and making decent progress in his recovery, with Mousinho seeing a Fratton return after the international break as realistic.

He said: ‘Marlon’s getting along really - the target now for Marlon is that Blackpool game.

‘He’s been out on the grass, so with the international break it gives him a bit more time. He’s been out on the grass doing really well and Marlon rehabs really well, so we’re looking forward to having him back.’

Mousinho acknowledged Pompey now have to finish Pack’s rehab carefully and perhaps rein in the Buckland boy’s eagerness to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head coach said other games could be considered to help the midfielder return, with Pompey completing their EFL Trophy group stage fixtures at Leyton Orient next week and second round outing on the horizon at the start of next month.

Success in the FA Cup at Chesterfield would see a second round date over the first weekend in December.

Mousinho added: ‘You have to acknowledge he’s been out for six to eight weeks with a difficult injury.

‘We need to get him up to speed as quickly as possible and a lot of that is going to be out on the training pitch. If we have other games we can get him into that will be part of it, and getting him on as a sub possibly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad