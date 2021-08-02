Pompey are poised to seal a deal for ex-Gillingham left-back Connor Ogilvie. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

The left-back is a free agent, yet has continued to train with former club Gillingham while he seeks a fresh club.

The 25-year-old made 51 appearances and scored four times for the Gills last season as they finished 10th.

Capable of also operating in the centre of defence, Ogilvie started his career at Spurs before arriving at the Priestfield Stadium in May 2019 on a permanent basis following several loan spells.

However, the defender rejected a new deal last season to end his time at Pompey’s League One rivals.

Danny Cowley has been searching for a left-back to rival Lee Brown and has now identified Ogilvie.

It is understood a deal is close for the former Stevenage loanee ahead of next weekend’s start to the League One season.

Ogilvie’s versatility also appeals, although Clark Robertson will be the Blues’ left-sided centre-half in the forthcoming campaign.

Liam Vincent is another left-back signed this summer, yet the 18-year-old is viewed as one for the future, while hasn’t featured in pre-season due to injury.

Ogilvie totalled 171 appearances and 10 goals during his time at the Priestfield Stadium, while was named as their 2019-20 Player of the Season.

So far this transfer window, Cowley has recruited Vincent, Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Gavin Bazunu, Kieron Freeman, Gassan Ahadme and Jayden Reid.

