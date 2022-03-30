The Blues are scheduled to file their accounts at Companies House for the year ending June 30, 2021.

It will shine a light on the impact of the global pandemic on the club’s finances during the 12-month period recorded.

Fans were allowed into just two Fratton Park matches in 2020-21, with both capped at crowds of 2,000.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a consequence, match-day income was heavily reduced, including hospitality and ticket sales.

Filed accounts will also show the level of assistance received by Pompey through Premier League grants to aid Football League clubs.

While prize money for the Blues’ run to the Papa John’s Trophy final in March 2021, where they lost to Salford on penalties, will also feature.

However, such revenue will have been severely reduced by having no crowds at Wembley. Previously, 85,021 were present for victory over Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy in March 2019.

Pompey are expected to file their accounts at Companies House today, covering the year up to June 30, 2021. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages/PinP

Also anticipated to be included is Tornante’s purchase of the Copnor Road training ground and gym from Roko in June 2021.

Although Pompey’s on-going four-phase £11.5m project to redevelop Fratton Park will not feature, having commenced after June 30, 2021.

That included a drop of £294,728 in turnover, with coronavirus impacting the final three months of the 2019-20 campaign.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron